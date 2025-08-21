Smallfolk, it’s time to dig deep.

The world of Smalland just got a whole lot bigger—and more dangerous. Our latest update introduces The Underlands, an underground world filled with new wonders waiting to be uncovered.

🔦 Explore a World Beneath the Surface

Embark on a subterranean journey in a unique cavernous area spanning the forest, swamp, and desert, expanding the world map with new points of interest, quests, and base-building opportunities. These winding passageways hide secrets for only the bravest explorers to find.

🪲 Face Creatures of the Underlands

But danger lurks in the dark. New enemies make the underground their home. Stay alert as you fight for survival.

🔮 Unearth Crystals and Harness their Power

As you delve deeper, keep an eye out for shimmering crystals. These powerful resources can be used to unlock new equipment and abilities that will reshape how you survive in Smalland.

Download the update now and start exploring the depths!

Full Patch Notes

New area: the Underlands,

New resources,

New consumables,

New bossfights,

New quests,

New crafting table,

New stat: the Wyrd,

New ranged weapon,

New armour set variants,

New creatures and creature variants (crystallized),

New building structures,

Reworked "Grappling Gun" functionality:,

"Hooks" as ammunition are not needed anymore,

Each shot consumes durability on the "Grappling Gun", until durability is depleted, any number of Hooks may be shot.

Rebalanced enemies' weaknesses to "Frostbitten" and "Scortched" status effects,

Minor bug fixes,

Known Issues