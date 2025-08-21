 Skip to content
21 August 2025 Build 19681107 Edited 21 August 2025 – 13:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello Players! 👋


Thank you for all the feedback we have been receiving since our last update! Today we are bringing you another patch with a fix that mattered to you the most! 🔨

Last patch we acknowledged that there are ongoing crashes and thanks to you constantly sending us details and crashlogs, we managed to make fixes on various reasons for it happening.

So this patch is focused entirely on fixing crashes.


This is not the end though! There can be various reasons, and we are aware that all of it may not be fixed, so we asked you kindly to send us more crashlogs, if any occur. With more details of what is happening, so each of you can enjoy Ship Graveyard Simulator 2 in its full glory!

Everything you send us helps us immensely in improving the game, and we want to thank you for all the dedication you give us. 🔥

How to Send Crash Logs:
1️⃣ Open the Windows Start menu and type %appdata% into the search bar.
2️⃣ Once the folder appears, navigate back from “Roaming” to the AppData directory.
3️⃣ Go to Local/ShipGraveyard2/Saved/Crashes and locate the most recent folder.
4️⃣ Zip all the files inside that folder.
5️⃣ Send the zipped files to us through the #crashlogs-ticket channel on our Discord.





Get ready for more updates in the future!

See you on the shore!
Ship Graveyard 2 Team

Changed files in this update

Depot 2201941
  • Loading history…
