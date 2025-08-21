Changelog

Added Features

PERK feature improvements

Improve Driver Ability



Unlock Driver Skills



SP... Mental strength to continue the battle



ATK... Attack power that reduces the opponent's Mental strength



DEF... Defense power to protect against opponent's attacks



TGH... Durability to prevent Mental strength from being reduced due to collisions



TEC... Equippable Skill Slot



Perk

Obtaining BP

EVENT Obtained BP 1st win +3 2nd win and after +1

Return of BP

Rival behavior improvements

UI improvements

Various Adjustments

Battles

Added a case where the next rival will appear in front during consecutive battles.



An alarm will now go off when SP is low.



Vehicle behavior

In line with the skill improvements, tire life has been doubled to allow for longer driving.



According to this change, wear reduction when oil and water temperature is enabled has been reduced from 1/4 to 1/2.



Revised boost pressure calculation for turbo vehicles.



Rivals

Adjusted the expressions of some rivals.



Other Cars

Driver level and tuning level will change as the scenario progresses.



Course entry screen

As the scenario progresses, unfulfilled goals that disappeared will now remain in a separate category.



Conversation screen

Changed the English font on the conversation screen.



Fixes

Vehicles

Fixed collision issues with Other Cars.



Fixed an issue where vinyl stickers would not stick properly on some vehicles.



Fixed an issue where the GRP logo would appear on some manufacturers' aero parts.



UI

Fixed a bug on the LIVERY screen.



Fixed a minor bug with cursor movement.



B.A.D.NAME

Fixed some issues with the conditions for obtaining B.A.D. NAMEs.



Achievements

Revised the description of ”Achievements”.



Translation

Fixed some translation issues.



