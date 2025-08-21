 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Battlefield™ 2042 Hollow Knight: Silksong Marvel Rivals GUILTY GEAR -STRIVE- Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
21 August 2025 Build 19680944 Edited 21 August 2025 – 12:33:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- New Interceptor spacecraft
- Added 0.5x game speed option
- Added save overwrite functionality
- Updated weapon colors: they now change based on tier instead of faction, making it easier to distinguish weapon levels
- Various bug fixes and changes

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3136381
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 3136382
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link