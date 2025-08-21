- New Interceptor spacecraft
- Added 0.5x game speed option
- Added save overwrite functionality
- Updated weapon colors: they now change based on tier instead of faction, making it easier to distinguish weapon levels
- Various bug fixes and changes
Update Notes v1.12
