Dear Godir!

Here comes another Griffon Update, we hope you like it and it brings in some of the fixes you've been waiting for!

Please read through the list of changes and feel free to leave a bug report on our forum if you discovered something new.

Game Version: 1.011.003.111420

Upgraded the Paradox Launcher from 2024.11-SE to 2025.6.1-SE

Incarnate Mark no longer appears on Combat Summons. The effects are non-functional on Combat Summons, this avoids the confusion.

Affinity Incarnate now filters for Weapon requisites on abilities so it no longer affects inner fire and similar effects

Monuments can no longer be Captured, Transferred between Cities or Dismantled (they can still be pillaged)





Vision of Promise Order - Made adjustments to make this vision more interesting to follow and present a better challenge for early conquest. Target free city now gains Stone Walls, Balista towers, 10 pop on accepting the quest. On meet they will generate an attack force to secure their domain. Nature - On completion, the new throne city gains +10 Population Materium - Made adjustments to compensate for the longer competition time and not gaining an extra city. Completion reward income modifier increased from 20 to 50%

Vision of Destiny - Some of these were being completed significantly faster than intended, tweaking the values to make them slightly slower burn as intended. Astral Reduced point progress for unlocking tomes from 50 to 25 (to put the focus more on exploring wonders rather than just research) Reduced point progress for Gold Wonders from 200 to 150 Mark of Astral - Reduced resistance gain from 2 to 1 Materium Reduced point progress for tier 4 city structures from 100 to 75 Reduced point progress from constructing special province improvements from 25 to 20 Nature - Reduced point progress per province from 15 to 10 Chaos - Increased point progress per city conquered from 50 to 80 Shadow - Reworked point progression to instead give 1 per tier of unit (rather than 5 flat for friendlies and 10 for enemies), Friendly units give 2 per tier of unit



Crash Fixes

Fixed a crash that could occur when resolving a Bounty

Fixed a crash that could occur when processing a Bounty

Fixed a crash that could occur when Dispelling would cancel the same link twice

Fixed a crash that could occur when a Unit reward could not be given after combat

Fixed a crash that could occur when loading between Hotseat saves

Fixed a crash that could occur when a side gaining a Unit Reward no longer exists

Fixed a crash that could occur when hiring a new Hero

Fixed a crash that could occur when the AI attempts to rotate their Unit

Art

Fixed Visual issues with the Umbral Juggernaut Mount

Fixed Clipping issues on the Pyromancer

Fixed positioning of Gloomstrider Rulers in the Diplomacy Screen.

Fixed an issue where some units for the Angelic Envoy Events did not have the Angelic Transformation.

Fixed an issue where Status Effect PFX weren’t visible on units with Inner Traits





Culture

Fixed an issue where Monument Cost would still increase if construction was interrupted by province pillaging

Fixed an issue where Perfectionist Artisans was increasing Monument Structure Production Cost

Economy

Fixed an issue where Silent Barracks were not awarding Fortification Health

Empire

Fixed an issue where the Rite of War could provide Scout unit

Faction Content

Fixed an issue where the City Ruin Infestation from Vision of Promise - Paradise Lost did not respawn Defenders

Fixed an issue where Vision of Destiny - Desolation of Death would not always trigger despite meeting all requirements

Interface

Fixed an issue where Rank Tooltips in the Encyclopedia wouldn’t show

Fixed an issue where disabling the “Enemy Units Captured” Notification would soft-lock the game. This Notification can no longer be disabled.

Items

Fixed an issue where the Archon’s Deliverance didn’t spawn a Lightbringer

Multiplayer

Fixed an issue where Random Faction Generation Settings would not include Host Content

Pantheon

Fixed an issue where ascending Lithyl/Meandor would update the wrong version of them

Fixed an issue where Giant Thrones, Archon Observatories and Crusader Hosts were not blocked from spawning on maps with Wildlands. This does not affect structures in Handcrafted Regions.

Story Realms

The Eternal Court

Fixed an issue where Curse of the Undeath did not apply to the independents

Rings of Emnora

Fixed an issue where the Defeat Maliel Outro and Ring 3 Unlock wouldn’t trigger if the player no longer had Miopthera

Fixed an issue where Ruined Provinces would not be removed when Fredric leaves the Realm

Fixed an issue where Miopthera would not respawn if there was no stack on the Throne City

Fixed an issue where the final ending of the Evil Path did not trigger if Julia no longer existed as a Hero

Fixed issues where Maliel & Anon would block their respective Teleporter Ziggurats by placing all their Units around it

Fixed an issue where Dafal Dea, Sundren and Meandor were not blocked Rulers

Fixed issues where Dafal Dea and Fredric could spawn disconnected from their Ring

Note: Players that have active games and cannot currently reach a Ring due to above issues can load their saves and end turn once to unblock their game.



Cliffs of Sördunn

Fixed an issue where Sundren and Meandor were not blocked Rulers

Fixed an issue where Final events would not trigger if the AI Sieges Merlin instead of the Player.

Fixed an issue where the Umbral Gate for the Nature Aspect Side Quest did not always spawn

Fixed an issue where the Order Aspect Side Quest wouldn’t continue after clearing the Ancient Wonder

Spells

Fixed an issue where Revenant Whispers did not always summon Skeletons on the Player side

World Map

Fixed an issue where Blessed Regions were too Rare

Fixed an issue where Blessed Regions weren’t spawning on maps with the Blessed Fields Trait

Fixed an issue where the Lava Roads did not load the correct combat map

Fixed an issue where you would not receive the Oracle in the Archon Observatory “Forcing Fate” event

Fixed an issue where you would not receive the Archon’s Smite Ability in the Archon Observatory “Forcing Fate” event

Fixed an issue where Occupying a Spelljammer would block Spells for the owning player. It now disables the Spelljammer effect entirely.

Follow us and be the first to know when we drop new content!