Game Changes:
-Improve FPS 5-10% increase
-Updated GMS Engine
-Optimizations
Bug Fix:
-Civilians now get off the plane instead of Franks home
-Fixed Crashes with Walls
-Fixed Night time to adjust to every screen size
Next update will be a fun and exciting update!
Version 4.3.5
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Depot 2267991
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update