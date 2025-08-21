 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Battlefield™ 2042 Marvel Rivals Hollow Knight: Silksong Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta GUILTY GEAR -STRIVE-
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
21 August 2025 Build 19680850 Edited 21 August 2025 – 08:39:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Game Changes:
-Improve FPS 5-10% increase
-Updated GMS Engine
-Optimizations

Bug Fix:
-Civilians now get off the plane instead of Franks home
-Fixed Crashes with Walls
-Fixed Night time to adjust to every screen size

Next update will be a fun and exciting update!

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2267991
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link