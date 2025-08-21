Bugfixes:
- Fixed a rare crash when AI or a manager upgrades vehicles
- Fixed Steam preventing the game from launching
- Fixed AI not taking loans to avoid bankruptcy
- Fixed AI paying loans back once they have enough capital
- Fixed vehicle upgrade UI plane range does not change
- Fixed vehicle upgrade UI train capacity does not change
- Fixed Chinese showing ? when letters fail to load
Changes:
- Increased Discover mode timers to make it easier
- Reduced the minimum cities discovery mode can start with to 3 cities
V.1.0.23 is live!
