 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Battlefield™ 2042 Marvel Rivals Hollow Knight: Silksong Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta GUILTY GEAR -STRIVE-
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
21 August 2025 Build 19680775 Edited 21 August 2025 – 08:52:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Bugfixes:
- Fixed a rare crash when AI or a manager upgrades vehicles
- Fixed Steam preventing the game from launching
- Fixed AI not taking loans to avoid bankruptcy
- Fixed AI paying loans back once they have enough capital
- Fixed vehicle upgrade UI plane range does not change
- Fixed vehicle upgrade UI train capacity does not change
- Fixed Chinese showing ? when letters fail to load

Changes:
- Increased Discover mode timers to make it easier
- Reduced the minimum cities discovery mode can start with to 3 cities

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3325501
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link