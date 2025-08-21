Bugfixes:

- Fixed a rare crash when AI or a manager upgrades vehicles

- Fixed Steam preventing the game from launching

- Fixed AI not taking loans to avoid bankruptcy

- Fixed AI paying loans back once they have enough capital

- Fixed vehicle upgrade UI plane range does not change

- Fixed vehicle upgrade UI train capacity does not change

- Fixed Chinese showing ? when letters fail to load



Changes:

- Increased Discover mode timers to make it easier

- Reduced the minimum cities discovery mode can start with to 3 cities