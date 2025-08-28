Hello ISLANDERS!

We’ve got patch notes and a brand new challenge mode for you to try!

We also bring good news for Steam(Mac) players too!



The following patch notes are for build #2f95a55d - check the game main menu top right corner to see what version you are on!

✅ This patch and new challenge mode is now live on Steam(PC), Steam(Mac), PlayStation and Nintendo.

⌛ This patch and new challenge mode is coming to Xbox within the next few hours.

✅ Steam(Mac) we did it - you are finally caught up to the latest patch! We’re super sorry about the delay, so thank you for your patience!



Patch notes

Fixed → Issues where not all buildings were included in the score calculation with cone shapes.

Fixed → Issue where the island score indicator UI sometimes would be invisible when completing a run.

Fixed → Issue where verdures placed on plateaus would not be visible after save/load.

Fixed → Buildings placed with alternate facades reverting back to base facade after saving and loading a second time in sandbox mode.

(Consoles) Fixed → Issue where not all buildings would grant a score when using the Precious boon.

(Consoles) Fixed → Issue where score was not calculated correctly when undoing boons on Aurora islands.

(Consoles) Packaged key art updated.





Added → Challenge mode, 4 new ways to play the game! A Short Journey No Time To Dilly-Dally Temple Trouble Fully Stacked

Added → 6 new achievements/trophies to complete 🏆

Added → A delay before the screensaver is activated, the delay has been increased to 3 minutes.

Added → Message prompt when starting a new highscore game to warn about losing progress.

Added → All previous patch changes to Mac, making it one to one with Windows.

(Consoles) Added → Delay before the screensaver is activated increased to 3 minutes.

Updated → Credits with special thanks 💜



What is the new challenge mode?

Test your skills and see how you fare against the new challenges!

There are 4 new challenges available, these challenges are here to stay so you can retry them whenever you’d like. All 4 challenges feature a weekly and global leader board too.

A Short Journey For those of us who want to play ISLANDERS: New Shores but may have a busy schedule, this is a shorter condensed version to play! How high a score can you get within 3 islands?

No Time To Dilly Dally

You’ve got 30 minutes to score as high as possible, keep an eye on the timer at the top of the screen and prepare to play quickly!

Temple Trouble Build your city around placing your perfect temple, we have a high score temple placement so far of 1014 - we're keen to see what you all can do 👀

Fully Stacked If you had a perfect start to the game, all the buildings and all the boons available, what would you place first? You can't earn more buildings or boons, so plan carefully!

This challenge will always start in the desert biome.

We’re ideally going to be adding more challenges with future patches, so let us know what you think to the challenges... who knows what the next challenge will be 👀

- ISLANDERS team 🏝️







