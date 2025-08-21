 Skip to content
21 August 2025 Build 19680640 Edited 21 August 2025 – 08:26:28 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Improved convenience: elevator can now move immediately after the doors close.

Escape floor hint made more intuitive, with added Korean notation.

Fixed a bug where the note hint did not update after changing the language upon death.

