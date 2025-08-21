 Skip to content
21 August 2025 Build 19680604 Edited 21 August 2025 – 21:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Patch 1.3.1 is out! Here are the changes:

  • Massively improved performance across the board.

    • The effects of this vary based on specs and in-game location, but in general, the game should be much less resource intensive. We’ve been seeing roughly doubled frame rates on our machines.

    • For greatest effect, consider turning on the "LOD in low-density scenes" setting.

  • Adjusted the difficulty of Monkey Zong.

    • Barrels roll slower and spawn in more predictable spots.

    • Player movement and level design have been slightly altered.

  • Added a target frame rate setting (VSync must be off to access this!)

  • Added a setting to see your in-game FPS.

  • Added a setting to run the game in the background.

  • Added the ability to open the map with ‘M’ during free roam.

  • Adjusted the credits to include new team members and up-to-date expansion information.

  • Overhauled the lighting for the school hallway scene.

  • Improved environmental lighting during cloudy and stormy weather.

We know a lot of these features have been highly requested, so we're looking forward to hearing your thoughts! Additionally, we will have a content update, including a new side story, in the near future.

- Lyko Studio

