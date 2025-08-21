Patch 1.3.1 is out! Here are the changes:

Massively improved performance across the board. The effects of this vary based on specs and in-game location, but in general, the game should be much less resource intensive. We’ve been seeing roughly doubled frame rates on our machines. For greatest effect, consider turning on the "LOD in low-density scenes" setting.

Adjusted the difficulty of Monkey Zong. Barrels roll slower and spawn in more predictable spots. Player movement and level design have been slightly altered.

Added a target frame rate setting (VSync must be off to access this!)

Added a setting to see your in-game FPS.

Added a setting to run the game in the background.

Added the ability to open the map with ‘M’ during free roam.

Adjusted the credits to include new team members and up-to-date expansion information.

Overhauled the lighting for the school hallway scene.

Improved environmental lighting during cloudy and stormy weather.

We know a lot of these features have been highly requested, so we're looking forward to hearing your thoughts! Additionally, we will have a content update, including a new side story, in the near future.

- Lyko Studio