New Patch: Still Balance and Bug Fixes
Mutations
Anchor base hp reduced from 28 -> 20.,
Anchor break damage reduced from 16 -> 13.,
Anchor "faction" changed from Chromatic to Destructible Neutral. This means that enemy AOE's will also destroy the Anchor and they will not be counted as required enemies to kill for the purpose of Elimination & Kill race.,
Abilities
Evasive Assault, dash range increased from 3 -> 4.,
Evasive Assault, now allows you to dash less tiles than the maximum.,
Tether signature now contains the keyword as a tooltip,
Passives
Yatzy number of dice rolled on trigger reduced from 4 -> 3.,
Uneven Swings is no longer unique,
Uneven Swings now stacks with itself,
Campaign Modifiers
Yatzy difficulty scoring decreased from -5 -> -10.,
Combat Training
Added a new base price of 10 gold, meaning it will now cost level 1 character 15 gold to train, but a level 2 character will cost 20.,
Bugs
Fix Yatzy sometimes not working with chroma dice,
Fix Spur of the Moment being able to trigger on neutralized damage(mainly to stop infinite loops on invulnerable enemies),
Fix Direct being able to target units that cannot move(such as "civilians"),
Fix Secret Meeting being able to target units that cannot move(such as "civilians"),
Fixed Spoiled for Choice not being able to select several late game classes.
