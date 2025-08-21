 Skip to content
21 August 2025 Build 19680457
Update notes via Steam Community
-Fixed an issue with commentary achievement it's now more lenient.

You can turn it off and on as many times as you want but ONLY in the main menu.
Turn it ON and start the game, but never turn it off till you see the credits to get the achievement.

Changed files in this update

Windows Shardlight Content Depot 336131
Linux Shardlight Linux Depot 336132
macOS Shardlight OSX Depot 336133
Linux Steam Deck Shardlight Steamdeck Depot Depot 336134
