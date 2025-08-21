Hey there!

We hope you are enjoying these months and we apologize for reducing the number of announcements.

As you know, we have been dedicating time to new prototypes and projects while continuing (and continuing!) with the development of new updates for Mind of War.

With this update, we have worked on incorporating new languages and localization options, and we have added Catalan as a new language option.

To highlight some of the changes we've made since our previous announcements:

Balancing of units, keywords, and altered states.

Option in local multiplayer mode to choose the first player at random.

Improved visual effects when obtaining chests and tokens.

Minor corrections related to game pausing and AI.

We have been working on a new game mode that we hope to release (in a beta version to get your opinions and comments) in the coming weeks.

We greatly appreciate your support and hope you enjoy the game in its entirety.

Please let us know what you think of the game's progress and what other languages you would like us to add.

Thank you!