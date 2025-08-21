 Skip to content
21 August 2025 Build 19680378 Edited 21 August 2025 – 10:19:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Another day another bunch of feature drops...!

This update comes with a bunch of small features as well as fixes to existing ones. We're in the middle of some important balance changes being planned. The balance survey is still on-going if you would like to provide feedback regarding the state of balance. This directly impacts how the game is balanced!

Nin Online Balance Survey

Content

  • Added Black Katahada Kimono to the Cash Shop

  • Added Rat Pal to the Cash Shop (Thank you Hyach for the art)

  • Added /shh emoticon (Good job Luhan!)

Balance

  • Blood Tonfa attack speed adjusted from 0.6s to 0.8s

  • Blood Tonfa Base Damage increased from 36 to 40

Features

  • Headband Selection

    This has been one of the earliest systems that was hackily added into the game. We've added it as a proper feature where players who graduate the academy can now select a headband from a table in the academy. Once you have chosen it, you can come back at anytime to switch it out.

  • Defame Button added to fainted screen

    Players who are killed in combat are now prompted if they want to defame their killer. This is yet another feature in a long line of planned features to combat the habit players killing others for no reason, while retaining the core design philosophy of a sandbox MMORPG where you can do it - but why?

  • Player Equipment is now viewable by others when they right click you

    There's a new tab in the Right-click menu of players that allows you to view what the other player has equipped. This serves many purposes, including teaching players about the game through experiencing higher level players, advertising cosmetic items, and just showing off your rare loot in another way.

  • Weapon Skins now display the description of the weapon they are covering in addition to itself when hovered
    Along with the last feature, you can also check what item is under a player's weapon skin. This feature is also a general "show two item descriptions at once" feature. So I could soon use it to compare equipped items with new items in shops and inventory.

  • Avatar Maker feature added to Ninja Menu

    You can now export your character as an avatar you can use anywhere from the Avatar Maker in the Ninja Menu!

  • Added "Server back online" Discord Notification to notify players when maintenance is over

Changes

  • Music now fades out before playing new map's song for a less jarring transition

  • A lot of in-game lore terminology has been renamed, such as Kage to Jin (Eg. Kazekage -> Kazejin)

  • All Corporations have been renamed

  • A lot of graphics have been updated to be more set apart from their original inspiration

  • Expanded the size of the Ninja menu

  • Renamed references to "Bingo Book"
    It is now simply the Bounty menu. This is for streamlining purposes as to not confuse people

  • Animated wires are thinner

  • (Devs) Added wires rendered count of debug panel

  • (Devs) Editors focus on search bars when opened

  • (Devs) Editors now close with ESC key

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a bug where projectiles would hit an object behind a wall if the wall was 1 tile in depth.

  • Removed some swear words from the swear filter that were too interfering with normal speech

  • Fixed Great Exploding Kunai Technique's explosion happening on player instead of projectile

  • Fixed a bug where right clicking an item in storage could lead client to hang

  • Fixed being able to initiate dialogues while alert/question prompt UI are open

  • Fixed a bug where certain mission objectives could be gained multiple times when a single NPC is killed while in a team

  • Fixed bug where summons would sometimes despawn when changing maps

  • Fixed bug where summons would keep casting offensive jutsu on its own summoner

  • Fixed a stray pixel in Floppy Bunny Ears art

