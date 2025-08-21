Another day another bunch of feature drops...!



This update comes with a bunch of small features as well as fixes to existing ones. We're in the middle of some important balance changes being planned. The balance survey is still on-going if you would like to provide feedback regarding the state of balance. This directly impacts how the game is balanced!

Nin Online Balance Survey

Headband Selection This has been one of the earliest systems that was hackily added into the game. We've added it as a proper feature where players who graduate the academy can now select a headband from a table in the academy. Once you have chosen it, you can come back at anytime to switch it out.

Defame Button added to fainted screen



Players who are killed in combat are now prompted if they want to defame their killer. This is yet another feature in a long line of planned features to combat the habit players killing others for no reason, while retaining the core design philosophy of a sandbox MMORPG where you can do it - but why?

Player Equipment is now viewable by others when they right click you



There's a new tab in the Right-click menu of players that allows you to view what the other player has equipped. This serves many purposes, including teaching players about the game through experiencing higher level players, advertising cosmetic items, and just showing off your rare loot in another way.

Weapon Skins now display the description of the weapon they are covering in addition to itself when hovered



Along with the last feature, you can also check what item is under a player's weapon skin. This feature is also a general "show two item descriptions at once" feature. So I could soon use it to compare equipped items with new items in shops and inventory.

Avatar Maker feature added to Ninja Menu



You can now export your character as an avatar you can use anywhere from the Avatar Maker in the Ninja Menu!