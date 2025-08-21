Almost all guns except for launchers and high-powered rifles have received a substantial range buff. It's pretty much +4 tiles across the board, but up to +8 for some weapons. SMGs generally always have more range than pistols, 9mm has a slightly longer range than before, 40 S&W is slightly longer than that, and 22lr is a bit longer than that. This also quietly nerfs the needle pistol's range, which I did when I was still getting the ground under my feet. It's meant to be long, but not as long as it was.,

Sunglasses now significantly inhibit your night vision, but not your normal vision. Brimmed hats/hoods/helmets and transition lenses offer similar protection from glare without inhibiting night vision. Mesopia can no longer be cured by corrective sunglasses or transition lenses as that's not really how mesopia works.,

The anti-glare compensators CBM has been removed, and all of its functionality given to the protective lenses CBM. This CBM is now toggleable, so you can Adam Jensen it up. The CBM also provides 15 environmental protection to the eyes when active rather than 10, which is enough to fully protect from any eye-targeting effect. Basically when they're on your eyes are immune to flashbangs, welding tools, sunlight, glancing blows from shrapnel, incidental melee damage, poison gas, fungus, bile, acid, hot sauce, and whatever else you people keep getting in your eyes.,

The fingertip razors CBM is now toggleable. Both items are mechanically activated by subtle movements of the user's muscles and therefore require no power to toggle.,

Basic mi-go no longer bash. They're not meant to come off as super excited to run you down, they're more just curious. You're a specimen, not dinner or the hated enemy.

Climbing using furniture and opposite walls works again! It will still be impossible if there's a downspout or something in the tile and you are too big to climb it, but you can just smash it to get rid of it.

No more fake hordes on the map! These were the product of the code making some bad assumptions, and what's worse is that they were drawing for all unspawned monstergroups. A monstergroup is not a horde! A horde is a group of zombies which have banded up and is wandering around, so displaying size 10 or 20 hordes all over the place when there's actually just like four unspawned guys who aren't wandering was very bad. This will also stop displaying fake zombie masters on the map.

Some stuff like scent maps and visibility maps existed as keybind options. There is no reason for these debug tools to be attached to keybinds, and the fact that they were just sitting there in the keybind list was making people think they were features for players. They're not. They're still in the debug menu, but nobody opening the cheat panel is under the impression that they're doing something that isn't debug shenanigans.

Fixed gold bracelet having 0 coverage and 20 encumbrance.

Extended search radius for helicopter crash starting mission.

Reworded Abandoned scenario text.

Added a warning message to the Sky Island mission selector that indicates that it will take several IRL minutes.

Removed a stray reference to instability from Sky Island.

Fixed bad overmap terrain obsoletion for older saves.

Removed the ability to make leather out of zombie hide.

Frogs now use similar life cycles to spiders and dragonflies. They don't always evolve, and more importantly they eventually die. Bullfrogs (non mutated) should persist pretty much always as a source of meat in the swamps, though as time goes by you'll be harder and harder pressed to find it, and megafrogs are now fairly rare.

Brawler, Wayfarer, and Oversensitive System are gone. If you want to avoid these things for a gameplay challenge, you can simply avoid them.

Sugar houses can now come infested with rats or roaches. Enjoy.

Reduced the book spam in some gas stations.

Slingshots use the throwing skill and do not train archer's form.

Removed most of the zombies from the mi-go sites. The mapgen was weird and it was spawning a bunch of hulks and stuff outside very early game.,

Cleaned up a bunch of the stuff that displays in the item panel. This gets rid of duplicate pocket/contents entries, the "can be stored in" section (it was lying to you) and removes a bunch of redundant/erroneous info from ammo in particular.,

Raised the damage threshold for ablative armor to become compromised from 20% of its max protection to 30%. This should mean that your ESAPI gets messed up by rocks and zombie punches a bit less often, though it will still happen occasionally.

New tiles! @AtaxisNine contributed crayfish, brass knuckles, and more, while I added two new ferals and re-added the megafrog.

Removed mesopic from Ursine and gave it to Bovoid. In real life, bears can see pretty well in daylight, while cows and deer are quite bad at it.

Ursines gain Nictitating Membrane, allowing them to see underwater.

All carnivores that don't get EATPOISON (aranean, reptilian, feline, beast) instead get EATPOISON_WEAK which allows them to eat 25% more mutant meat/day without getting sick. This should make it a bit easier to keep those mutants alive, especially early game.

Lupines are no longer carnivores. They get the CARNIVORE_FAKE mutation like Ursine which still lets them get all the cool predator mutations, but they can eat anything.

Ursine's Broad Paws mutation grants a slap from hell if you have mutated or bionic claws of any kind and make an unarmed attack. This attack has a good chance to knock opponents down. Downed opponents can trigger your maul attack which is a powerful bite. So now you can finally do the thing from that one movie where Leonardo DiCaprio got ate by a bear.

Reptilian IR range drops from 60 tiles to 14 tiles. Sorry, pit vipers are cool, but it's not the same thing as wearing high tech goggles.

Frog Eyes are an actual body part now. They have mesopic as before, but now have a higher reaction and night vision score than human eyes. This is a dodge/block buff for Batrachian, though frog eyes are slightly easier to hit.

Reptilians gain Lidless Eyes, and Reptilians and Piscines now get an integrated bodypart from this to represent the protective scale over their eye. It should keep bile, smoke, water, some physical attacks, and acid out, but they'll still need some sort of eye protection when poison gas gets its eye effects added. This integrated item is on the PERSONAL layer and has no encumbrance, so it's a straight up bonus.

Reptilians lose Fast Healing and Reptilian Healing no longer grants you super regeneration at all times. Instead, Reptilians get Slow Healing, and Reptilian Healing's effects only kick in if the temperature in the character's tile is at or above room temperature (~70 F, ~21 C).

Encumbrance threshold for the legs (all legs) has been bumped up from 6 to 8. That means you essentially have 2 more free points of encumbrance to work with on the legs.

Regular claw attacks from mutations or bionics are now twice as likely to occur. These don't need a strong negative weighting since if you're fighting barehanded without gloves, it's safe to assume you want to use them.

Fixed an issue where reptilian mutagen wasn't triggering mutations.

Fixed a bug where the RX11 stuff wasn't wearable.

Added some new old newspaper snippets and made the years-old newspapers all properly appear in your lore tab. Other newspapers will start doing this as I have time to review and edit them and write new ones.

Hive hulks now have a 1/40 chance to instantly die when they spawn a flesh raptor. This prevents them from spawning endlessly, but it's not common enough to rely on it to get rid of them. Hive hulks have also lost their grab and bite attacks as that didn't make sense.

Crawling zombies and all pupating zombies have the blob bodytype, meaning they can't be knocked down.

Adds a lifestyle penalty for getting to low (-25 or very low -50 morale in a day. These penalties only proc once per day and are very small. On their own, they will not outweigh vitamins and exercise, but being miserable is not ideal.

User Scale2x added a fix for ruminant not actually destroying some plants when it ate them.

Corpses now won't switch to their fallback tile when they're one tile northeast of you, they'll do it when they're under you. I would like them to stop doing it at all, but one step at a time.

Fungal zombies have stopped randomly changing to variant tiles.

Mutant meat now has a chance to lower your lifestyle, the chance is lower if you have adaptations to eating that kind of thing or if you try not to eat too much. It's generally fine to supplement your diet with it and won't tank your health on its own, but neither is it optimal.

Shrinks giant ladybugs (why were they so big) and make them a lot tougher, but a bit slower. Give both kinds of ladybugs a leap attack, make them less strong against bullets (lmao chitin) and afraid of fire. Giant ladybugs will die off around fall/wintertime.

Removed "famine", the huge variant of the locust. Not everything needs a huge variant and huge cow sized things kinda don't fit the idea of a locust swarm.,