21 August 2025 Build 19680323 Edited 21 August 2025 – 07:52:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Added a IME-keyboard to type kanji characters (first version, please send feedback at contact@wonderlang.net)
- Added a new noraml keyboard layout where characters are grouped by sound.
- Corrected some missing translation.

Windows Depot 3506221
macOS Depot 3506222
