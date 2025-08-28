Important Announcement – Back to a Stable Version



Hi everyone 🐭,



I’ll be rolling back to the stable version from early August, since the current build seems to cause issues on several PC configurations (unless you confirm otherwise in the comments).



If you’d like to play the beta, you can still access it via Steam settings — it’s the newest build featuring 3 different islands 🌴🦖.



⚠️ Important note:

On these 3 islands, the savanna is intentionally smaller and less dense for now, to prevent crashes during scene loading.



I really need your feedback: please let me know if the game runs fine on your PC or not 💻. Creating a game alone isn’t easy, and without people to beta test regularly, your help means a lot!



👉 If you participate in testing and give feedback, there’ll be a small gift as a thank-you 🎁.

