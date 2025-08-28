 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock HELLDIVERS™ 2 Hollow Knight Hollow Knight: Silksong Marvel Rivals Overwatch® 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
28 August 2025 Build 19680276 Edited 28 August 2025 – 05:39:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Important Announcement – Back to a Stable Version

Hi everyone 🐭,

I’ll be rolling back to the stable version from early August, since the current build seems to cause issues on several PC configurations (unless you confirm otherwise in the comments).

If you’d like to play the beta, you can still access it via Steam settings — it’s the newest build featuring 3 different islands 🌴🦖.

⚠️ Important note:
On these 3 islands, the savanna is intentionally smaller and less dense for now, to prevent crashes during scene loading.

I really need your feedback: please let me know if the game runs fine on your PC or not 💻. Creating a game alone isn’t easy, and without people to beta test regularly, your help means a lot!

👉 If you participate in testing and give feedback, there’ll be a small gift as a thank-you 🎁.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3799841
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link