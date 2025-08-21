[Update contents]
- Expanded the range of functions that are disabled when launching while holding down the ESC key.
- Updated OpenCV-related modules.
- Fixed an issue where the app would crash when the setting "Prevent misalignment in UI selection detection" was enabled.
2025/08/21 v4.0.21 Update information
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit 3tene Content Depot 871171
- Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Depot 871172
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update