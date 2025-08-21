 Skip to content
21 August 2025 Build 19680235 Edited 21 August 2025 – 08:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
[Update contents]
- Expanded the range of functions that are disabled when launching while holding down the ESC key.
- Updated OpenCV-related modules.
- Fixed an issue where the app would crash when the setting "Prevent misalignment in UI selection detection" was enabled.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit 3tene Content Depot 871171
macOS 64-bit Depot 871172
