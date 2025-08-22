# **🍄 Hey there you Fungi? 🍄**
If so we have some fun new cosmetics in this update! *"Imagine if Lemming got a low taper fade!"*
We have also got something fresh: The **Mossy Mutant Pack!** With three exclusive items + 10,000 Shiny Rocks:
- 🧥 Fungal Fur
- 🎯 Fungal Flinger
- 🦌 Fungal Antlers
- 💎 10,000 Shiny Rocks
It’s a fungi’s dream look. They really **grow** on you!! Available for a limited time (but may sprout back in the future).
**#🧪 Gadgets Beta is LIVE until 25th August. [Click here to find out how to OPT IN](**https://discord.com/channels/671854243510091789/947456107557826570/1146472141785669763)
The **Gadgets Beta** is live right now and it’s only sticking around for a few days! Jump into the Forest, grab Strange Wood, earn Tech Points, and test out:
- 🚀 Thrusters
- 🦾 Long Arms
- 🪀 Dash
Build your loadout, share gadgets with friends, and explore the special beta stations. Remember: progression won’t last after the beta
👉 As well as telling us in the [Discord **Gadget Beta Discussions **](https://discord.com/channels/671854243510091789/1405148977707356282), please fill out our [short questionnaire](https://gorillatagvr.com/beta) after playing - we *really* want to hear what you think!
*Note: The beta is not available for ‘Parent Managed Meta Accounts’, sorry we can’t change this.*
Whether you’re blasting off with gadgets or going full mushroom mode, there’s plenty to dig into right now!
