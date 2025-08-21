 Skip to content
21 August 2025 Build 19680176 Edited 21 August 2025 – 08:09:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

- Fixed an issue where collision detection was missing on library bookshelves.

- Fixed an issue where Freya did not search lockers in the Hourglass ending route.

(This issue was caused by the removal of Freya's random locker opening pattern in a balance patch.)

- ​​Fixed an error in the description of the meat.

- Fixed an issue where Freya's listening motion would stop and scout when out of the player's line of sight.

- Fixed an issue where entering a locker in a specific location would cause the player to exit.

- Fixed an issue where Freya would float in the air when Photo Mode was activated.

- Fixed an issue where Freya would come to grab the player while Photo Mode was activated.

- Fixed an issue where Freya would not be visible in Photo Mode when she was not in the player's line of sight.

- Fixed an issue where Freya would be too quick to find hidden players when the microwave was turned on in the Snare ending route.

(It was supposed to find players hiding in areas where the microwave noise was coming from, but it was removed as it seemed unreasonable.)

- Fixed an issue where Freya would Fixed an issue where Freya's chasing motion was incorrectly displayed.

- Fixed an issue where the finishing touches were insufficient in newly modified areas of the map.

Changed files in this update

