POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Battlefield™ 2042 Marvel Rivals Hollow Knight: Silksong Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta GUILTY GEAR -STRIVE-
21 August 2025 Build 19680067 Edited 21 August 2025 – 08:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Modelled 7 new ceiling panels for use around the C/D/E Deck corridors.
  • Fixed a number of flipped materials on various panels around the ship.
  • Fixed bug 2176 - Wall panel labels.
  • Added White Dwarfs to the galaxy-gen and system-gen systems.
  • Added planetary nebulas to the younger (based on Kelvin temp) White Dwarfs.
  • Tweaked the nebula shader so that it hue-shifts its base colour depending on volume texture density. Still needs more work.


Two caveats for this build. Firstly, there are ceiling panels out of place all over the ship, which will be fixed over the next couple of builds. And secondly, the White Dwarf implementation is by no means finished, there's still a bunch of tweaking that needs to be done.

