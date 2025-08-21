 Skip to content
21 August 2025 Build 19680027 Edited 21 August 2025 – 08:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hi everyone:

Thank you for all your feedback!

- Update -


Changes

  • Adjusted the position of some scene decorations.
  • Adjusted the collision area of tree stumps in the snow.
  • Adjusted the trigger condition of a certain achievement.
  • Adjusted the trigger timing of a certain puzzle.
  • Adjusted the way a certain puzzle attempt is triggered, making it smoother (sorry, it’s hard to describe clearly).


(I used AI Translate, if you have any questions, please contact me.)

Liujiajun
Aug 21, 2025


