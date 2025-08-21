Thank you for all your feedback!
- Update -
Changes
- Adjusted the position of some scene decorations.
- Adjusted the collision area of tree stumps in the snow.
- Adjusted the trigger condition of a certain achievement.
- Adjusted the trigger timing of a certain puzzle.
- Adjusted the way a certain puzzle attempt is triggered, making it smoother (sorry, it’s hard to describe clearly).
(I used AI Translate, if you have any questions, please contact me.)
Liujiajun
Aug 21, 2025
