- Update -

Changes

Adjusted the position of some scene decorations.



Adjusted the collision area of tree stumps in the snow.



Adjusted the trigger condition of a certain achievement.



Adjusted the trigger timing of a certain puzzle.



Adjusted the way a certain puzzle attempt is triggered, making it smoother (sorry, it’s hard to describe clearly).



Hi everyone:Thank you for all your feedback!(I used AI Translate, if you have any questions, please contact me.)LiujiajunAug 21, 2025