This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello again!

It's time for another patch to add onto our patch from a couple days ago to make the EA 0.9 preview even better!

Keep up the good feedback on all the forums and if you see something wrong, remember to hit F2 in-game and submit bug reports so we can see what is going on!

Changelog

Fixed some saves not loading

Fixed some players still weren't seeing any buildings available in Industry City

Added "Hype" boost to wholesale products to ensure 80% tutorial quest can be completed

Moved negative interest rate charge to happen Mondays at 8 AM after weekly deliveries

Fixed "Assign Purchasing Agent" tutorial objective was not triggering under some scenarios

Fixed parking lanes with Delivery Job Vans were regenerating every morning, making player vehicles fly around

Fixed driving around Industry City bridge ramp causing weird collisions

Fixed driving with Petrolls Fantom or Merseidi MGAGT causing weird collisions

Fixed grabbing items without a hand truck during tutorial not triggering objectives correctly

Added benches near Kingdom Office, Mr. Scott Office Supplies, and City Workforce

Updated Recruitment Campaign message to be more detailed. The message now clarifies which campaign has finished

Fixed some prop and texture issues around StockCo

Fixed using Middle Mouse to move the camera while in Interior Designer toggles auto-run

Fixed Fresh Start happiness boost not getting removed

Fixed Fruit Pallet not having the correct tags for the Furniture Tool in the Blueprint Editor

Fixed players can get stuck behind carts in wholesalers and furniture stores

Fixed Plastic Surgery completion button not working under some scenarios

Fixed Neighborhood Overlays working incorrectly in Low Detail City Map mode

Fixes Yet To Come

A few tutorial edge cases

Default blueprints will be updated with bathrooms and other new items

A few minor bugs

By popular request - Wholesale "Urgent Order" deliveries. Need something from the wholesalers, but don't want to wait until Monday? Get an order the next day for a surcharge. This will be added before the full EA 0.9 release!

Thank you again for the continued bug reports! This next patch will be a little larger, and probably won't hit next week, but the week after! Let's make EA 0.9 awesome for its full launch!

~ Hovgaard Games, and the Big Ambitions Team