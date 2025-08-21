Hello again!
It's time for another patch to add onto our patch from a couple days ago to make the EA 0.9 preview even better!
Keep up the good feedback on all the forums and if you see something wrong, remember to hit F2 in-game and submit bug reports so we can see what is going on!
Changelog
Fixed some saves not loading
Fixed some players still weren't seeing any buildings available in Industry City
Added "Hype" boost to wholesale products to ensure 80% tutorial quest can be completed
Moved negative interest rate charge to happen Mondays at 8 AM after weekly deliveries
Fixed "Assign Purchasing Agent" tutorial objective was not triggering under some scenarios
Fixed parking lanes with Delivery Job Vans were regenerating every morning, making player vehicles fly around
Fixed driving around Industry City bridge ramp causing weird collisions
Fixed driving with Petrolls Fantom or Merseidi MGAGT causing weird collisions
Fixed grabbing items without a hand truck during tutorial not triggering objectives correctly
Added benches near Kingdom Office, Mr. Scott Office Supplies, and City Workforce
Updated Recruitment Campaign message to be more detailed. The message now clarifies which campaign has finished
Fixed some prop and texture issues around StockCo
Fixed using Middle Mouse to move the camera while in Interior Designer toggles auto-run
Fixed Fresh Start happiness boost not getting removed
Fixed Fruit Pallet not having the correct tags for the Furniture Tool in the Blueprint Editor
Fixed players can get stuck behind carts in wholesalers and furniture stores
Fixed Plastic Surgery completion button not working under some scenarios
Fixed Neighborhood Overlays working incorrectly in Low Detail City Map mode
Fixes Yet To Come
A few tutorial edge cases
Default blueprints will be updated with bathrooms and other new items
A few minor bugs
By popular request - Wholesale "Urgent Order" deliveries. Need something from the wholesalers, but don't want to wait until Monday? Get an order the next day for a surcharge. This will be added before the full EA 0.9 release!
Thank you again for the continued bug reports! This next patch will be a little larger, and probably won't hit next week, but the week after! Let's make EA 0.9 awesome for its full launch!
~ Hovgaard Games, and the Big Ambitions Team
Changed depots in experimental branch