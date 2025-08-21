Class unlocks for playtest set to level 2. Explore the combinations!



Class unlock progress is not reset on load

Added a failsafe for campaigns that are beyond max dungeon length

Fixed a bug with weapon damage and defense rating

Fixed Divine 'Heal' not targeting dead characters

Fixed some missing entries from the character stats screen

Gold is now reset when starting a new campaign

Fixed some weird issues with resistances

Damage displayed on skill tooltips is more accurate

Player characters are back to 'Pass Turn' instead of 'Defend'

Effects with duration 'Until Skill Use' don't break immediately

Recommended items view is standardised (recommendations are still bad)

Custom portraits will stay deleted