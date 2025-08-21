Class unlocks for playtest set to level 2. Explore the combinations!
Class unlock progress is not reset on load
Added a failsafe for campaigns that are beyond max dungeon length
Fixed a bug with weapon damage and defense rating
Fixed Divine 'Heal' not targeting dead characters
Fixed some missing entries from the character stats screen
Gold is now reset when starting a new campaign
Fixed some weird issues with resistances
Damage displayed on skill tooltips is more accurate
Player characters are back to 'Pass Turn' instead of 'Defend'
Effects with duration 'Until Skill Use' don't break immediately
Recommended items view is standardised (recommendations are still bad)
Custom portraits will stay deleted
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update