21 August 2025 Build 19679975 Edited 21 August 2025 – 12:33:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This game is in the adult category and these official patch notes contain images.

Are you sure you want to view these images?

  • Fixed most of the reported bugs from the last update, along with some typos.

  • Added new visuals to help players identify certain things such as when a chapter is completed or when content is still in development.

Windows 64-bit Depot 3557721
Linux 64-bit Depot 3557722
macOS 64-bit Depot 3557723
