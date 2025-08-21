Dear Chieftains,

To provide a better gaming experience, the server will undergo maintenance. It will be temporarily unavailable starting from August 21, at 7:00 AM UTC, with an expected downtime 30 minutes. This update includes a client update, and chieftains will need to update their client to enjoy the game normally. We are very grateful for your understanding and support.

Fixed an issue preventing Golden Legend DLC content from unlocking during online play after activation.

Fixed an issue where using campfire on the elephant deck saddle to revive allowed players to pass through walls.

Fixed an issue with incorrect positioning of the inverted sloping wall.

Fixed an issue where the inverted sloping wall could not be placed overlapping.

The system now displays a reason for why a mask cannot be unlocked.

Fixed an issue where recruited barbarian invaders lacked Mastery skills.

Fixed an issue causing Execute to be misaligned at times.

Tribesman recruitment cap for tribes increased to 1000 (single-player and multiplayer modes). Please adjust the NPC recruitment limit appropriately based on the server's available memory to avoid overload and lag.

Updated Item descriptions for Mysterious Tisane and Mysterious Bodyshaping Pill.

Improved construction efficiency of tribesmen when performing repairs, upgrades, and material procurement.