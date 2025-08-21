・Fixed a bug where the ending of Forgotten Ship would not play.



・Fixed bugs related to achievements.



・Introduced critical hits:

When the player attacks, there is a 25% chance to deal heavy damage to the enemy.



・Added clear time records:

In Repeated Anastasia and Forgotten Ship, clear times are now measured.

The fastest record is saved.



・Added warnings for oxygen and power errors.



・Dream Shader has been nerfed:

The number of placements in Repeated Anastasia and Forgotten Ship has been reduced.

The enhancement effect from Shader Compound has been reduced.



・While crouching, SAN protection time from Dream Shader now decreases at double speed.