• Optimized Tips display effect
• Improved interface details in Speed Trial mode
• Enhanced gold amount display (shows 2 decimal places when exceeding 1K)
• Fixed an issue where players couldn't exit after collecting treasure chests in Level 1-5
Update Log v1.3.6 - 2025/8/21
