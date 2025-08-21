 Skip to content
21 August 2025 Build 19679770
Update notes via Steam Community
• Optimized Tips display effect
• Improved interface details in Speed Trial mode
• Enhanced gold amount display (shows 2 decimal places when exceeding 1K)
• Fixed an issue where players couldn't exit after collecting treasure chests in Level 1-5

