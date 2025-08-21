 Skip to content
Major 21 August 2025 Build 19679756 Edited 21 August 2025 – 07:26:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This update brings a mix of new tools, features, loot adjustments, and a ton of map tweaks—all aimed at enhancing your cryptid-hunting experience. We’ve also added a brand-new Free Hunt map packed with lore and secrets waiting to be uncovered.

New Swamp Free Hunt Map

Explore Blackthorn Chemical Plant and the surrounding swamp.

New Blood and Gore

Blood and Gore added to various maps.

Quality of Life Improvements

Voiced audio is available for notes and "Take All" is available when alone.

New Content:

  • New Swamp Free Hunt Map

  • New Favorites Bar

  • ‘Foundation A.I. Assistant’ Note Reader

  • New Consumable Items

  • Detailed Item Descriptions

  • ‘Take All’ Button – Only available when alone

  • Added 3 new songs to “Soul Boppers” Radio station

  • Discovered Landmarks will now save to your player

Improvements:

  • Changed ‘Bounties’ to ‘Free Hunt’ on PC for clarity

  • Added Wardrobe Access to all Free Hunts/Cases

  • Increased Starting Loot in all RVs for a stronger kick-off

  • Increased Map Loot – Includes more gold bars for bigger rewards

  • Added Radio Access to all maps

  • Added New Map Interactions – Lights, switches, and new secrets to uncover

  • Expanded lore in Dead Estate with new notes and environmental storytelling

  • Additional Lore Additions across cases

  • Added new Gore Pieces (arms, heads, etc.) for extra horror flair

  • Gore now appears across Maps & Free Hunts

  • Slightly decreased Explosive Barrel range for balance

  • Added Light to Storefront in Purgatory

  • Having a Resurrection Stone now prevents the game from ending if all players are downed

  • General Purgatory tweaks and minor map optimizations

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed Safe & Key Logic in Missing Campers.

  • Fixed multiple issues in Extraterrestrial Containment Bounty.

  • Fixed Werewolf Sprinting Past Players on the bridge.

  • Fixed Claymore Bug in Desert Bounty.

  • Fixed multiple Physics-Related Issues in Dead Estate.

  • Fixed Stuck Spot Behind Dock in Murky Moonshine.

  • Fixed Player Stuck Issue when falling off buildings in Purgatory.

  • Fixed ‘No Connection’ Bug on Bigfoot map.

  • Fixed minor UI Bug after interacting with items.

  • Fixed Teddy Bear Army Helmet.

  • Fixed ATV Loot Bug – No longer steals all loot.

  • More minor bug fixes & tweaks across all maps.

  • Fixed Turrets Getting Stuck Mid-Air When Placed on Moving Surfaces.

  • Fixed Floating Turrets in “Beach Episode”.

  • Removed Death Door Bug in “American Chupacabra”.

  • Minor map tweaks in “American Chupacabra” desert map.

  • Fixed multiple issues in Extraterrestrial Containment Bounty.

As always, stay safe, and happy hunting!


