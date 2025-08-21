This update brings a mix of new tools, features, loot adjustments, and a ton of map tweaks—all aimed at enhancing your cryptid-hunting experience. We’ve also added a brand-new Free Hunt map packed with lore and secrets waiting to be uncovered.
New Swamp Free Hunt Map
Explore Blackthorn Chemical Plant and the surrounding swamp.
New Blood and Gore
Blood and Gore added to various maps.
Quality of Life Improvements
Voiced audio is available for notes and "Take All" is available when alone.
New Content:
New Swamp Free Hunt Map
New Favorites Bar
‘Foundation A.I. Assistant’ Note Reader
New Consumable Items
Detailed Item Descriptions
‘Take All’ Button – Only available when alone
Added 3 new songs to “Soul Boppers” Radio station
Discovered Landmarks will now save to your player
Improvements:
Changed ‘Bounties’ to ‘Free Hunt’ on PC for clarity
Added Wardrobe Access to all Free Hunts/Cases
Increased Starting Loot in all RVs for a stronger kick-off
Increased Map Loot – Includes more gold bars for bigger rewards
Added Radio Access to all maps
Added New Map Interactions – Lights, switches, and new secrets to uncover
Expanded lore in Dead Estate with new notes and environmental storytelling
Additional Lore Additions across cases
Added new Gore Pieces (arms, heads, etc.) for extra horror flair
Gore now appears across Maps & Free Hunts
Slightly decreased Explosive Barrel range for balance
Added Light to Storefront in Purgatory
Having a Resurrection Stone now prevents the game from ending if all players are downed
General Purgatory tweaks and minor map optimizations
Bug Fixes:
Fixed Safe & Key Logic in Missing Campers.
Fixed multiple issues in Extraterrestrial Containment Bounty.
Fixed Werewolf Sprinting Past Players on the bridge.
Fixed Claymore Bug in Desert Bounty.
Fixed multiple Physics-Related Issues in Dead Estate.
Fixed Stuck Spot Behind Dock in Murky Moonshine.
Fixed Player Stuck Issue when falling off buildings in Purgatory.
Fixed ‘No Connection’ Bug on Bigfoot map.
Fixed minor UI Bug after interacting with items.
Fixed Teddy Bear Army Helmet.
Fixed ATV Loot Bug – No longer steals all loot.
More minor bug fixes & tweaks across all maps.
Fixed Turrets Getting Stuck Mid-Air When Placed on Moving Surfaces.
Fixed Floating Turrets in “Beach Episode”.
Removed Death Door Bug in “American Chupacabra”.
Minor map tweaks in “American Chupacabra” desert map.
Fixed multiple issues in Extraterrestrial Containment Bounty.
As always, stay safe, and happy hunting!
Changed files in this update