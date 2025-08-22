 Skip to content
22 August 2025 Build 19679733 Edited 22 August 2025 – 04:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Added new players: Roberto Bautista Agut, Marin Cilic, Fabio Fognini, Kristina Mladenovic, Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, Katerina Siniakova

Added new chair umpire: Eva Asderaki-Moore

Added new UK Summer uniforms to the roster, and other uniforms to some players

Updated the impact of post-point reactions on in-game cutscenes
Improved stability

Changed files in this update

Depot 2264341
