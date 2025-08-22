Added new players: Roberto Bautista Agut, Marin Cilic, Fabio Fognini, Kristina Mladenovic, Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, Katerina Siniakova
Added new chair umpire: Eva Asderaki-Moore
Added new UK Summer uniforms to the roster, and other uniforms to some players
Updated the impact of post-point reactions on in-game cutscenes
Improved stability
Patches Notes: 22nd August
Update notes via Steam Community
