21 August 2025 Build 19679726 Edited 21 August 2025 – 07:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
1.
4 game modes running smoothly

2.
All text content fully translated

3.
All known bugs fixed

4.
Numerous scenes completely remade

5.
Optimized issues like character running glitches

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2401741
