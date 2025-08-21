 Skip to content
21 August 2025 Build 19679678 Edited 21 August 2025 – 06:39:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
* Warrior Balance: Reduced "Threat" rage cost per level.
* Increased the number of emblems received from each Adventurer's Guild Rune from 5 to 10.
* Slightly enhanced the Black Ice Deep decoration.
* Druid Balance: Reduced "Balance of Nature" cast time and mana cost.
* Temple of Valaark progress increased to 20%.
* Selling an item from the Unique Item Reward window now takes charisma into account for price increases.
* Ranger Balance: Increased HP healed by "Breeze" and raised its mana cost.
* Fixed issue with mercenaries getting stuck.
* Fixed bug that checked unique items in the chest house instead of only the player's inventory and bank.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2241381
Linux Depot 2241382
