* Warrior Balance: Reduced "Threat" rage cost per level.

* Increased the number of emblems received from each Adventurer's Guild Rune from 5 to 10.

* Slightly enhanced the Black Ice Deep decoration.

* Druid Balance: Reduced "Balance of Nature" cast time and mana cost.

* Temple of Valaark progress increased to 20%.

* Selling an item from the Unique Item Reward window now takes charisma into account for price increases.

* Ranger Balance: Increased HP healed by "Breeze" and raised its mana cost.

* Fixed issue with mercenaries getting stuck.

* Fixed bug that checked unique items in the chest house instead of only the player's inventory and bank.