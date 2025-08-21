* Warrior Balance: Reduced "Threat" rage cost per level.
* Increased the number of emblems received from each Adventurer's Guild Rune from 5 to 10.
* Slightly enhanced the Black Ice Deep decoration.
* Druid Balance: Reduced "Balance of Nature" cast time and mana cost.
* Temple of Valaark progress increased to 20%.
* Selling an item from the Unique Item Reward window now takes charisma into account for price increases.
* Ranger Balance: Increased HP healed by "Breeze" and raised its mana cost.
* Fixed issue with mercenaries getting stuck.
* Fixed bug that checked unique items in the chest house instead of only the player's inventory and bank.
Ancient Kingdoms v0.8.2.4 Hotfix 🛠️
Update notes via Steam Community
