Hello gamers,
Crystal Gaiden Origins gets another round of improvements and fixes!
⚙️ Patch Notes
New: All echo fragments and related achievements are now available in the game
New: Added ammo limits for each sub weapon with notifications when reaching max ammo
New: Added a buffer to sliding for jump inputs in the last few frames to create smoother control
New: Extended intro song to allow more relaxed pacing for intro texts in all languages—now you have time to read them all
Fixed a visual problem in 2-1 causing the sky to have seam lines at certain resolutions
Fixed an animation state issue when sliding off a platform
Fixed some tile gap issues at certain resolutions
Fixed a camera culling issue in stage 5 that might be related to enemies not behaving correctly
Fixed an animation state issue with an enemy in stage 5—it will now properly blink on hit at higher difficulties
Fixed an issue in Boss Rush mode preventing players from switching weapons in the first round
Changed stage 4 enemy behavior and spawn points to make it more challenging and engaging
Changed stage 5 enemy behavior so their attacks are more likely to land on the player
We appreciate all the reports and suggestions from the community!
Team Oni
Changed files in this update