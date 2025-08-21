Hello gamers,

Crystal Gaiden Origins gets another round of improvements and fixes!

⚙️ Patch Notes

New: All echo fragments and related achievements are now available in the game

New: Added ammo limits for each sub weapon with notifications when reaching max ammo

New: Added a buffer to sliding for jump inputs in the last few frames to create smoother control

New: Extended intro song to allow more relaxed pacing for intro texts in all languages—now you have time to read them all

Fixed a visual problem in 2-1 causing the sky to have seam lines at certain resolutions

Fixed an animation state issue when sliding off a platform

Fixed some tile gap issues at certain resolutions

Fixed a camera culling issue in stage 5 that might be related to enemies not behaving correctly

Fixed an animation state issue with an enemy in stage 5—it will now properly blink on hit at higher difficulties

Fixed an issue in Boss Rush mode preventing players from switching weapons in the first round

Changed stage 4 enemy behavior and spawn points to make it more challenging and engaging