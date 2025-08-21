 Skip to content
21 August 2025 Build 19679584 Edited 21 August 2025 – 07:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello gamers,

Crystal Gaiden Origins gets another round of improvements and fixes!

⚙️ Patch Notes

  • New: All echo fragments and related achievements are now available in the game

  • New: Added ammo limits for each sub weapon with notifications when reaching max ammo

  • New: Added a buffer to sliding for jump inputs in the last few frames to create smoother control

  • New: Extended intro song to allow more relaxed pacing for intro texts in all languages—now you have time to read them all

  • Fixed a visual problem in 2-1 causing the sky to have seam lines at certain resolutions

  • Fixed an animation state issue when sliding off a platform

  • Fixed some tile gap issues at certain resolutions

  • Fixed a camera culling issue in stage 5 that might be related to enemies not behaving correctly

  • Fixed an animation state issue with an enemy in stage 5—it will now properly blink on hit at higher difficulties

  • Fixed an issue in Boss Rush mode preventing players from switching weapons in the first round

  • Changed stage 4 enemy behavior and spawn points to make it more challenging and engaging

  • Changed stage 5 enemy behavior so their attacks are more likely to land on the player

We appreciate all the reports and suggestions from the community!

Team Oni

