⚡ Fast & Relentless Gameplay One button. Pure skill. No tutorials, no fluff — just raw timing and precision.

🏆 Climb the Global Leaderboards

Only the Top 50 players are shown.

If your streak isn’t good enough, you don’t exist.

💎 Earn Skins, Not Buy Them

Unlock bats and balls through achievements and random drops.

Each skin is a Steam Inventory item you can trade or sell.

No microtransactions. No pay-to-win. If you own it, you earned it.

🎖️ Steam Achievements & Trading Cards

Prove your mastery. Show off your grind. Build a collection that has real value.

🔥 Day 1 matters.

Early players will set the records. Early players will unlock the rarest skins. Early players will define the leaderboard forever.

👉 Play Bat & Ball on Steam