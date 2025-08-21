 Skip to content
21 August 2025 Build 19679581 Edited 21 August 2025 – 07:13:42 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Fast & Relentless Gameplay One button. Pure skill. No tutorials, no fluff — just raw timing and precision.

🏆 Climb the Global Leaderboards

  • Only the Top 50 players are shown.

  • If your streak isn’t good enough, you don’t exist.

💎 Earn Skins, Not Buy Them

  • Unlock bats and balls through achievements and random drops.

  • Each skin is a Steam Inventory item you can trade or sell.

  • No microtransactions. No pay-to-win. If you own it, you earned it.

🎖️ Steam Achievements & Trading Cards
Prove your mastery. Show off your grind. Build a collection that has real value.

🔥 Day 1 matters.
Early players will set the records. Early players will unlock the rarest skins. Early players will define the leaderboard forever.

👉 Play Bat & Ball on Steam

