Reporting in, Agents.
The Save Game and Quick Join features are now available for you to try in the public beta branch! Before we roll out this update to the public, we need your help to find bugs and make this as bug-free as possible.
By becoming a public beta branch player, you can help us test the game and give us feedback before we release the update to the public. This ensures that the Whisper Mountain Outbreak players will have a smoother experience when the game is updated.
Please note that the Quick Join feature is only available for full game owners. It is not available in Friend’s Pass.
To access the beta branch, this is what you need to do:
1. Open Whisper Mountain Outbreak Properties.
2. Open the Betas tab and change the build to ‘beta’.
3. Download the update for the beta build.
4. Launch the game and choose your region.
5. Create a lobby and invite your friends with a room code.
Test the public beta branch with your friends!Remember to check your game’s version before you start playing together, and make sure you are all using the same version.
The version number is on the top right corner of the main menu.
When accessing the public beta branch using the Friend’s Pass, make sure you have the same version number and region as the host to play together.
Beta Branch Build Ver. 358 Patch NotesHere are the changes implemented in this beta build:
IMPROVEMENTS & NEW FEATURES
- Added a Quick Join feature to streamline matchmaking and let players jump into sessions faster.
- Implemented a save/load function to let players better manage their progress.
- The mission map can now be zoomed and freely dragged, allowing for smoother navigation and planning.
- Trailer subtitles can now be changed according to the language selected in the Options menu.
- Rebalanced defense map waves: enemy HP now scales every 3 waves, providing a more consistent difficulty curve.
BUG FIXES
- Fixed an issue where solving the insignia puzzle could unexpectedly send players back to the main menu.
- Enabled Steam Cloud support so player progress can now be backed up and synced automatically.
- Adjusted balance for endless waves after completing mission objectives to improve pacing and challenge.
- Fixed an issue where canceling a grenade throw would cause the animation to become stuck when viewed from other players’ perspectives.
- Resolved incorrect rendering of Thai vowels.
- Corrected several localization problems, including text size inconsistencies and mismatched fonts across different languages.
- Fixed police station computer clue date format (DD-MM-YY) to match puzzle logic.
- Corrected attack behavior for the Hairmaiden and Hollow Mother, making their combat patterns function as intended.
- Fixed a bug where the key obtained from the antique box could clip through walls and become inaccessible.
- Fixed an issue where clicking Reconnect sometimes produced a "Room Not Found" error.
Our future plan for the gameNow that the save game and quick join systems are implemented and ready to be tested, our team will start working on adding more content and adding more roguelike mechanics, such as actual roguelike branching paths, level modifiers, cursed items, and more mission types.
We want to hear your feedback!If you encounter any issues or bugs, you can reach out to us on Steam discussions, social media, or the Toge Productions Discord community.
We also have an email and a feedback form where you can directly send your feedback to us.
Email: wmo@togeproductions.com
Feedback form: Whisper Mountain Outbreak Feedback Form
We look forward to your participation! We are grateful for your kind support after the release of Early Access, and we look forward to seeing you soon in the next announcement.
On another news...Whisper Mountain Outbreak has surpassed 30,000 copies sold!
We’ve reached another great milestone, and we couldn’t have done this without your support. Thank you!
More Fan Art!We have another fan art from our friend! Check out this awesome comic-style art depicting the horrors of Mount Bisik! If you would like your fan art to be featured in the announcements, please feel free to mention us on X (Formerly Twitter).
Suupakuu on X (Formerly Twitter)
Join the Survivors Network!The B.R.I.M. Support Division always monitors and aids our agents amid investigations. You can join our community to connect with other agents and provide more direct suggestions and feedback to us.
We will continuously monitor and improve the game in Early Access. Stay updated with us!
Be prepared for the outbreak, agents.
Do keep in touch for a new mission briefing.
Stay sharp, and keep surviving! 🧟♂️💥
— B.R.I.M. Support Division
