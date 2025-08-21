0.18.4 Early Access Hotfix
\[EXPERIMENTAL] Significantly decreased enemy base health scaling to allow a more casual style of gameplay. This change is aimed at players who do not wish to minmax their builds. The change does not affect the difficulty increase from obelisks. For a casual experience use only a few obelisk shards, for a challenge add as many as you like.
\[EXPERIMENTAL] Lowered the length of extended rituals to T5. Many players don’t want to risk failing rituals at higher tiers and would rather be able to complete them, even if the rewards don’t differ. For those who prefer longer lasting rituals there are still Shattered Dark Rituals and Endless Mode.
Neither of these changes affects the Akka fight, which is meant to remain the ultimate challenge for players.
