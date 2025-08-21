During character selection, Vanilla and Creme Brulee are now listed as advanced choices, and Honey is listed as an expert choice. We recommend that the first playthrough be done with Peppermint since the other characters are more challenging to play.



Added a hint in the level regarding spore buff colors and dinosaurs



In another attempt to fix the crashing bug, we've upgraded from Unity 2021.3 to Unity 2022.3! While we have done some playtesting and bug-fixing to ensure that all the gameplay systems are functional after the upgrade, it is possible that something broke in the upgrade from 2021.3 -> 2022.3.If you notice anything odd in the gameplay, please let us know so we can resolve it!Also, the build remains as a developmental build, and not a release build, so you may encounter lower performance. As a developmental build, if a crash still occurs, there would be more detailed crash logs generated that would be extremely helpful for us to find and fix the issue. Thanks for your help!Other changes: