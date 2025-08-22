 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Hollow Knight: Silksong Battlefield™ 2042 Last Epoch Hollow Knight Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
22 August 2025 Build 19679437 Edited 22 August 2025 – 05:06:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

To (unofficially) support the hololive English 3rd Concert -All for One- (August 23–24, 2025), we’ve released Update Ver.1.0.8!

Update Contents

  • Added three members of Myth, appearing in the concert, as new Treasures!

    Simply launch the game to unlock:

    • Mori Calliope

    • Takanashi Kiara

    • Ninomae Ina’nis

    On any stage where you’ve earned 3 Stars, you can now use the Treasure Swap feature.

    ※Swap the stage’s set Treasure with one you’ve already unlocked, and enjoy clearing the stage with your favorite member!

  • Added Takodachi as a new playable mascot character!

    This fluffy little friend floats around and pushes Treasures in a mysterious yet adorable way—be sure to give it a try!

Thank you for your continued support of hololive GoroGoro Mountain!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3511131
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 3511132
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link