To (unofficially) support the hololive English 3rd Concert -All for One- (August 23–24, 2025), we’ve released Update Ver.1.0.8!
Update Contents
Added three members of Myth, appearing in the concert, as new Treasures!
Simply launch the game to unlock:
• Mori Calliope
• Takanashi Kiara
• Ninomae Ina’nis
On any stage where you’ve earned 3 Stars, you can now use the Treasure Swap feature.
※Swap the stage’s set Treasure with one you’ve already unlocked, and enjoy clearing the stage with your favorite member!
Added Takodachi as a new playable mascot character!
This fluffy little friend floats around and pushes Treasures in a mysterious yet adorable way—be sure to give it a try!
Thank you for your continued support of hololive GoroGoro Mountain!
