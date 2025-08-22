Added three members of Myth, appearing in the concert, as new Treasures!

Simply launch the game to unlock:

• Mori Calliope

• Takanashi Kiara

• Ninomae Ina’nis

On any stage where you’ve earned 3 Stars, you can now use the Treasure Swap feature.

※Swap the stage’s set Treasure with one you’ve already unlocked, and enjoy clearing the stage with your favorite member!