- Fixed an issue where photo mode would occasionally not update properly as you changed parameters
- Fixed the environments floating ever so slightly above the ground
Let us know if you run into anything else!
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update