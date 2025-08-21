 Skip to content
21 August 2025 Build 19679432 Edited 21 August 2025 – 23:39:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Fix for two small bugs:
  • Fixed an issue where photo mode would occasionally not update properly as you changed parameters
  • Fixed the environments floating ever so slightly above the ground


Let us know if you run into anything else!

Changed files in this update

