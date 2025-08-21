 Skip to content
21 August 2025 Build 19679430 Edited 21 August 2025 – 07:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

1.Ray of Light

  • A new progression feature has been added.

  • Collect “Light” during exploration to unlock stats and various items.

2. New Skills

  • New imagination (magic comprehension) related skills, previously teased, have been added.

  • These can be unlocked through Ray of Light.

3. New Unlocks via A Ray of Light

  • 2 weapons that previously had overly difficult unlock conditions have been added.

  • 2 new throwable weapons have been added.

  • 24 new accessories have been added.

4. New Events

  • 6 new event rooms, each with unique characteristics, have been added.

5. Improved Unlock Notifications

  • Unlocked items are now displayed in a new window.

  • You can check them from the result screen or within A Ray of Light.

6. Accessory Rework

  • Accessories with overly low stats have been buffed.

  • Accessory visuals have been enhanced for better clarity.

