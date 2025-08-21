1.Ray of Light
A new progression feature has been added.
Collect “Light” during exploration to unlock stats and various items.
2. New Skills
New imagination (magic comprehension) related skills, previously teased, have been added.
These can be unlocked through Ray of Light.
3. New Unlocks via A Ray of Light
2 weapons that previously had overly difficult unlock conditions have been added.
2 new throwable weapons have been added.
24 new accessories have been added.
4. New Events
6 new event rooms, each with unique characteristics, have been added.
5. Improved Unlock Notifications
Unlocked items are now displayed in a new window.
You can check them from the result screen or within A Ray of Light.
6. Accessory Rework
Accessories with overly low stats have been buffed.
Accessory visuals have been enhanced for better clarity.
Changed files in this update