- Stadium crowds. Every stadium now has 2D animated crowds.

- New stadium named "Champion's Park". It's a 6v6 field with a trophy stage that can be used for tournament/league finals.

- Added video settings for turning stadium seats and crowds on/off.

- Increased gravity slightly and tweaked ball physics.

- Decreased baseline for kick height sensitivity. This should help the default kick sensitivity not feel so strong. You might have to adjust your kick sensitivity as a result of this change.

- Decreased kicking/dribbling/tackling hitbox size a bit.

- Adjusted jump slowdown to reduce exploits related to it.

- Tweaked body/ball collision to be more controllable.

- Changed GK pass back rule to be that you can no longer pickup the ball during a pass back and therefore can't get a handball, similar to UE4.

- Fixed GK being able to pickup the ball after just releasing it. It now won't allow the GK to pickup the ball until someone else touches the ball, and therefore can't result in a handball.

- Added timer of 10 seconds for GKs holding the ball. After 10 seconds it will auto-drop the ball and they won't be able to pick it up again until someone else touches the ball.

- Fixed GK taking a touch with his feet, then picking the ball up causing a handball when it shouldn't.

- Made GK deflections go slightly more forward to prevent GKs accidently deflecting saves into the net.

- Made some changes to fix bugs related to throw in and trip animations.

- Increased free kick/corner kick shield size.

- Changed code for detection of when a foul is inside a team's penalty box. This should fix penalties being triggered when fouled just on the edge of the box.

- Fixed disconnecting then rejoining getting rid of red cards in ranked.

- Fixed up more penalty shootout bugs. They should be functioning as intended now.

- Added penalty shootout only overtime mode. This skips extra time and goes straight to a penalty shootout.

- Adjusted voice chat volume setting ranges and fixed volume not adjusting properly when changing them.

- Fixed global mutes not effecting voice chat. Players who have been muted will not be able to use voice chat from now on.