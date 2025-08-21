 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Battlefield™ 2042 Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Hollow Knight: Silksong Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
21 August 2025 Build 19679149 Edited 21 August 2025 – 06:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Thank you everyone playing the Open Playtest!
Your feedback is extremely valuable.

General:
- Added "Unmount" key hint to the controls' hint list
- Added minimal screen shake to building

Bugs Fixed:
- Fixed machine live preview showing previous machine after overwriting
- Fixed undo bug in the editor
- Fixed resource transfer from player to machine reversion bug
- Fixed machine weight test algorithm
- Fixed jet engine force test alerts
- Fixed laser gun not showing in previews
- Fixed loading from Main Menu

Changed files in this update

Depot 3413861
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link