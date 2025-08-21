Thank you everyone playing the Open Playtest!

Your feedback is extremely valuable.



General:

- Added "Unmount" key hint to the controls' hint list

- Added minimal screen shake to building



Bugs Fixed:

- Fixed machine live preview showing previous machine after overwriting

- Fixed undo bug in the editor

- Fixed resource transfer from player to machine reversion bug

- Fixed machine weight test algorithm

- Fixed jet engine force test alerts

- Fixed laser gun not showing in previews

- Fixed loading from Main Menu