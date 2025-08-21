Thank you everyone playing the Open Playtest!
Your feedback is extremely valuable.
General:
- Added "Unmount" key hint to the controls' hint list
- Added minimal screen shake to building
Bugs Fixed:
- Fixed machine live preview showing previous machine after overwriting
- Fixed undo bug in the editor
- Fixed resource transfer from player to machine reversion bug
- Fixed machine weight test algorithm
- Fixed jet engine force test alerts
- Fixed laser gun not showing in previews
- Fixed loading from Main Menu
Release Notes for 0.10b29 (August 20, 2025)
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update