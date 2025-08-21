 Skip to content
21 August 2025 Build 19678933 Edited 21 August 2025 – 06:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Fixed an issue where the main weapon clear achievement for each robot was not being checked upon clearing Stage 10.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3092281
Linux Steam Deck Depot 3092284
Linux Depot 3092285
