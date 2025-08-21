 Skip to content
21 August 2025 Build 19678893 Edited 21 August 2025 – 08:39:25 UTC by Wendy Share
  • Player
    • Alternating between Talisman Attacks extremely quickly and repeatedly will now decrease Talisman Attack damage for a short time
    • Blossom Wind Style: Adjusted the parry hitbox of Gohei Attacks for more consistency
  • Rewards reworked
    • Rewards are no longer generated based on stage progress
    • Rewards now have a random chance of dropping from defeated enemies and must be manually collected; stronger enemies are more likely to drop rewards
    • Boss rewards now also appear as drops, but are automatically collected
    • Adjusted reward rates throughout the game to support these changes, average increased overall
    • Rewards are no longer lost if player returns to the Shrine mid-game
    • Stage Clear, Expedition End and Game Summary screens
      • Now shows each type of reward once, with a numerical display for quantity
      • Now also show rewards obtained using equipment such as Simple Sealing
  • Adjusted Enemies
    • Investigator, Pioneer & Miofa: No longer immediately attacks if target is nearby
  • New Extra Stage: Midnight Highway
  • New Extra Boss: Suisei Alter
  • New Equipment: Stellar Engine
  • Adjusted Bosses
    • Lamy
      • Hiyasake Drunken Fist: Minor adjustments to the spawn criteria of some projectiles
    • Botan
      • Soul-Seeking Remote Bombs: Fixed a bug that sometimes caused SSRBs to explode twice
    • Noel: Quake attacks in Normal Phases no longer inflict Stun
    • Updated some sound effects
  • Adjusted Equipment
    • Petal Talisman: Fixed burst damage not being affected by Combo
    • Rabbit Talisman: Fixed stacks not accumulating while other Talisman is in use
    • Simple Sealing: Seals now appear as drops
    • Whiteout Blizzard: Nerfed projectile erasure effect
      • Projectiles now have a random chance of being erased every frame; projectiles near Miko are more likely to be erased
      • Laser projectiles are no longer erased instantly
    • Thousand Flames: Increased damage
    • Maneki-neko: Effect adjusted due to new reward changes; now increases reward drop rates
    • Shishito Coffee: Slightly decreased strengthened effect
    • Lantern of Guidance
      • Increased activation threshold to half of max HP
      • Decreased effect
    • Prospecting Pickaxe: Holo Essence from cyan Pebbles now appear as drops
    • Mini-Bibi: 2nd effect reworked — Defense now increases as HP decreases
  • Extra Stages: Can now restart directly from the Pause Menu or Expedition End screen without redoing Amezon Deliveries
  • Boss Rush: No longer rewards Blank Talismans, Blank Scrolls or Orichalcum Ingots
  • Shrine Sweep: Adjusted Wave 150+ enemy spawns
  • Settings: New Display Settings
    • VFX Amount: Allows you to disable certain particle/visual effects
    • Material Opacity: Adjust the opacity of materials dropped by enemies
  • Slightly adjusted UI for Expedition menu
  • Image Training menu now uses face icons for buttons
  • Added measures to make save data recovery more likely in the event that saving is interrupted
    • [*]Added 1 new Achievement

