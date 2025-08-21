- Alternating between Talisman Attacks extremely quickly and repeatedly will now decrease Talisman Attack damage for a short time
- Blossom Wind Style: Adjusted the parry hitbox of Gohei Attacks for more consistency
- Rewards are no longer generated based on stage progress
- Rewards now have a random chance of dropping from defeated enemies and must be manually collected; stronger enemies are more likely to drop rewards
- Boss rewards now also appear as drops, but are automatically collected
- Adjusted reward rates throughout the game to support these changes, average increased overall
- Rewards are no longer lost if player returns to the Shrine mid-game
- Stage Clear, Expedition End and Game Summary screens
- Now shows each type of reward once, with a numerical display for quantity
- Now also show rewards obtained using equipment such as Simple Sealing
- Now shows each type of reward once, with a numerical display for quantity
- Investigator, Pioneer & Miofa: No longer immediately attacks if target is nearby
- Lamy
- Hiyasake Drunken Fist: Minor adjustments to the spawn criteria of some projectiles
- Botan
- Soul-Seeking Remote Bombs: Fixed a bug that sometimes caused SSRBs to explode twice
- Noel: Quake attacks in Normal Phases no longer inflict Stun
- Updated some sound effects
- Petal Talisman: Fixed burst damage not being affected by Combo
- Rabbit Talisman: Fixed stacks not accumulating while other Talisman is in use
- Simple Sealing: Seals now appear as drops
- Whiteout Blizzard: Nerfed projectile erasure effect
- Projectiles now have a random chance of being erased every frame; projectiles near Miko are more likely to be erased
- Laser projectiles are no longer erased instantly
- Thousand Flames: Increased damage
- Maneki-neko: Effect adjusted due to new reward changes; now increases reward drop rates
- Shishito Coffee: Slightly decreased strengthened effect
- Lantern of Guidance
- Increased activation threshold to half of max HP
- Decreased effect
- Prospecting Pickaxe: Holo Essence from cyan Pebbles now appear as drops
- Mini-Bibi: 2nd effect reworked — Defense now increases as HP decreases
- VFX Amount: Allows you to disable certain particle/visual effects
- Material Opacity: Adjust the opacity of materials dropped by enemies
Changed files in this update