- Fixed a softlock that could occur on the Shields Up campaign.
- Fixed a bug where enemies dying to proximity mines while aiming would still fire their weapon.
- Fixed the description of the Ghost Hunter campaign to indicate only enemies are invisible.
08/20/25 Hotfix Patchnotes
Update notes via Steam Community
