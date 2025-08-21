 Skip to content
21 August 2025 Build 19678877
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a softlock that could occur on the Shields Up campaign.
  • Fixed a bug where enemies dying to proximity mines while aiming would still fire their weapon.
  • Fixed the description of the Ghost Hunter campaign to indicate only enemies are invisible.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2644231
Linux Depot 2644232
