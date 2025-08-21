Mercenaries!

The August Update has arrived!

This update celebrates the 3rd Anniversary of A.V.A Global with exciting new content, challenges, and powerful gear. Get ready to dive into explosive missions, fresh maps, and exclusive anniversary rewards!

New Demolition Map : NAMSAN

The new demolition map Namsan is set around Seoul’s iconic landmark, Namsan, and is inspired by traditional Korean hanok architecture. It features complex terrain with significant elevation differences and strategically hidden points throughout the urban environment.

The map is designed to support fast-paced combat and dynamic tactical play, with structures that facilitate both attacking and defending. Key strategic elements, such as doors that automatically open when a C4 is planted and rooftops of convenience stores, are positioned to have a decisive impact on the flow of battle.

Players can expect multiple attack and defense routes, allowing for simultaneous breakthroughs, flanking maneuvers, and versatile tactical strategies. Elevation differences and urban obstacles encourage players to think creatively and make strategic use of the environment.

Experience Namsan, the first map to bring a Korean cityscape into A.V.A, and explore the fast-paced, tactical gameplay it offers!

Season 4 Launch

Season 4 has begun now! Climb the ranks and earn exclusive rewards!

\[Season Schedule]

> (UTC) Aug 21st - Oct 23rd

\[Season Ranking Rewards]

\[Season Challenge Rewards]

\[Season Daily Challenge]

\[Weekly Annihilation Challenge]

\[3rd Anniversary Box]

*The box will deliver 1 item based on the component rates.

In-game Shop : HOT & NEW

1) 3rd Anniversary Package

\[$3 Package]

* Limited to 1 purchase per account

Hawk416C Dinosaur

Eoak A2 Maple Damask

Oil Art X40A5

CALT SAA Ace of Spades

M67 Dreamcatcher

Fresh Tunna

330 Medal

60,000 EURO

2) MEDAL PACK 30% OFF SALE

* Limited to 1 purchase per account

3rd Anniversary (3000 + 350) Medals -- $24.99

3rd Anniversary (5000 + 700) Medals -- $41.99

3rd Anniversary (7000 + 1000) Medals -- $55.99

3) NEW Special Weapon : Toxic Smoke Bomb

Deals up to 10 damage to enemies at 0.5-second intervals . (Effect lasts approximately 10 seconds.)

When exposed to a poison smoke grenade from an enemy, damage is applied at regular intervals and a coughing sound is triggered.

The visual effects of poison smoke grenades differ depending on whether they are used by allies or enemies.

Left : Toxic Smoke Bomb used by ally

Right : Toxic Smoke Bomb used by enemy

4) NEW Base Weapons

Weapon Balance Update

\[ROK-2]

-Increased ATK, range, recoil control, and rate of fire.

-Overall DPS increased and gun operation difficulty reduced.

Special Shop Update

1) ULTRA 2 Desperado Capsule

\[Open Schedule]

Time (UTC): 2025. 08. 21, 06:00 AM ~ 2025. 09. 03, 00:00 AM

*Schedule may be subject to change.

\[Purchase Bonus]

Upon purchasing the capsule 60 times (120/120pt), you will receive WCX-MPX Desperado 100% Metallic Enamel will be given to players who obtain WCX-MPX Desperado. ※ The rewards will be sent within 3 business days after the sales end.

\[Capsule Components]

2) BIG1 Summer Angel Capsule

※ Lei Summer Angel is a Pointman character

\[Open Schedule]

Time (UTC): 2025. 08. 21, 06:00 AM ~ 2025. 08. 31, 00:00 AM

*Schedule may be subject to change.

\[Purchase Bonus]

Upon purchasing the capsule 10 times, you will receive a bonus draw. BonBon Rouge will be given to players who obtain Lei Summer Angel. ※ The rewards will be sent within 3 business days after the sales end.

\[Capsule Components]

\[Lei Summer Angel - Pointman]

※ Lei Summer Angel is a pointman character

3) BIG3 AVA Coin Capsule

\[Open Schedule]

Time (UTC): 2025. 08. 21, 06:00 AM ~ 2025. 10. 23, 00:00 AM

*Schedule may be subject to change.

\[Capsule Components]

Changes & Adjustments

Capsule Shop Update

AVA Coin Capsule Update

Monthly Reward

Weekly Reward



Bug Fixes