-Added physics to character hair: (Sapphire, Adémy, Sylvia, Reydun, Hella, Sophie, Evil Elsa, Emilie, Vanessa Rexha, Succubis, and Elsa's mom) (due to a bug, I couldn't add physics to Jones's hair) as well as dresses and skirts for Elsa and Saphir.
-Optimized the city's streetlights in multiplayer mode.
-Fixed an animation bug where Saphir could somersault while dashing.
-Fixed an issue where, after a somersault, the number of times she could dash wouldn't reset if the dash counter was at 0.
-All of Saphir's techniques now have light.
-There was an issue where Saphir's shockwaves would last longer than intended, even though the animation had visually disappeared. I also added "physics" to the shockwave's smoke particles.
- Increased the physics of Elsa's buttocks when family mode is disabled.
- Fixed an issue with the display of ads in the city, in theory (the bug doesn't happen often, and I didn't know why it appeared, so I don't know how to reproduce it and check if it's still there).
- Improved the transition when the camera touches the ground in the terrain to prevent the grass from obstructing the player's view.
Added drock physics, dress physics and other stuffs
