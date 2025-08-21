🌟 Major Update is Here!
We’ve just rolled out one of the biggest updates for Lustful Fingers so far, bringing both visual improvements and new customization features.
🏠 New Environment
Enjoy a fully redesigned spa environment with improved atmosphere, lighting, and immersive details that elevate the massage experience.
🎨 Fresh Skin Variations
Multiple new skin options for your clients, adding more variety and realism to your sessions.
⚡ What’s Next?
We’re continuing to expand Lustful Fingers with more therapies, animations, and customer interactions in the coming updates. Stay tuned!
👉 Dive back in and experience the new look & feel today!
Changed files in this update