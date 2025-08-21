 Skip to content
Major 21 August 2025 Build 19678690 Edited 21 August 2025 – 08:33:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This game is in the adult category and these official patch notes contain images.

Are you sure you want to view these images?

🌟 Major Update is Here!

We’ve just rolled out one of the biggest updates for Lustful Fingers so far, bringing both visual improvements and new customization features.

🏠 New Environment

Enjoy a fully redesigned spa environment with improved atmosphere, lighting, and immersive details that elevate the massage experience.

🎨 Fresh Skin Variations

Multiple new skin options for your clients, adding more variety and realism to your sessions.

⚡ What’s Next?

We’re continuing to expand Lustful Fingers with more therapies, animations, and customer interactions in the coming updates. Stay tuned!

👉 Dive back in and experience the new look & feel today!

