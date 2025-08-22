Hey Everyone,

This update contains balance changes and bug fixes including some reported by the community. Let me know on Discord or the Steam forums if you encounter any bugs or have suggestions.

Rebalanced shotguns for captains and cyborgs. Base damage has been significantly increased, damage fall-off with distance is increased and attack speed is now slower. This should help them against heavier targets up close and set them apart from flamers.

Splash damage modifiers no longer impact melee splash

Spinners no longer have damage fall-off from their center. To compensate for this, their damage and attack speed has been reduced.

Arach damage 8 -> 7

The Terminus Cannon can now be buffed by the targeting array