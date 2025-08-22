 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Hollow Knight: Silksong Battlefield™ 2042 Hollow Knight Last Epoch Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
22 August 2025 Build 19678682 Edited 22 August 2025 – 05:19:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey Everyone,

This update contains balance changes and bug fixes including some reported by the community. Let me know on Discord or the Steam forums if you encounter any bugs or have suggestions.

Balance

  • Rebalanced shotguns for captains and cyborgs. Base damage has been significantly increased, damage fall-off with distance is increased and attack speed is now slower. This should help them against heavier targets up close and set them apart from flamers.

  • Splash damage modifiers no longer impact melee splash

  • Spinners no longer have damage fall-off from their center. To compensate for this, their damage and attack speed has been reduced.

  • Arach damage 8 -> 7

  • The Terminus Cannon can now be buffed by the targeting array

  • Drone bunker drones (Not just the unit inside) now take into account garrison range modifiers. This also better aligns their range indicator with garrison range buffs.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed The Tribe's suppressed area being lost if a nearby thumper is destroyed

  • Fixed landmines not always triggering consistently

  • Fixed troopers replacing elites on load in your drop pods until you click one of the unit buttons

  • Fixed unit corruption sometimes not triggering

  • Burrowers should be targetable slightly sooner when entering thumped terrain

  • Fixed the tower range display sticking if your selected placeable building is switched

  • Small pathfinding performance boost. Mainly impacting Aegis Valley endgame on higher difficulties.

  • Fixed support drones playing their heal animation/sound when not healing

  • Fixed a case where you could play against the RFI on Elysium Mons

  • Fixed "Unlocked Skill" appearing for custom captains

Changed files in this update

Depot 2607061
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link