Hey Everyone,
This update contains balance changes and bug fixes including some reported by the community. Let me know on Discord or the Steam forums if you encounter any bugs or have suggestions.
Balance
Rebalanced shotguns for captains and cyborgs. Base damage has been significantly increased, damage fall-off with distance is increased and attack speed is now slower. This should help them against heavier targets up close and set them apart from flamers.
Splash damage modifiers no longer impact melee splash
Spinners no longer have damage fall-off from their center. To compensate for this, their damage and attack speed has been reduced.
Arach damage 8 -> 7
The Terminus Cannon can now be buffed by the targeting array
Drone bunker drones (Not just the unit inside) now take into account garrison range modifiers. This also better aligns their range indicator with garrison range buffs.
Bug Fixes
Fixed The Tribe's suppressed area being lost if a nearby thumper is destroyed
Fixed landmines not always triggering consistently
Fixed troopers replacing elites on load in your drop pods until you click one of the unit buttons
Fixed unit corruption sometimes not triggering
Burrowers should be targetable slightly sooner when entering thumped terrain
Fixed the tower range display sticking if your selected placeable building is switched
Small pathfinding performance boost. Mainly impacting Aegis Valley endgame on higher difficulties.
Fixed support drones playing their heal animation/sound when not healing
Fixed a case where you could play against the RFI on Elysium Mons
Fixed "Unlocked Skill" appearing for custom captains
