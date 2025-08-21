 Skip to content
21 August 2025 Build 19678595 Edited 21 August 2025 – 04:52:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Fixed an issue where subscribed mods were not displaying.

Added the ability to close the rotation and scale gizmos with a right-click.

Optimized functionality related to the Workshop.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3444221
